Eastern Iowa soldier surprises younger sister before Christmas

An eastern Iowa soldier surprised his younger sister and cousins thanks to the help of a local wrestling club.

19-year-old Randy Wildeboer of Bristow is a member of the U.S. Army. He's been in Germany for months, his first station after graduating basic training.

His mother April Kramer says, "It's hard, this would have been his first Christmas away from home. He spent his 19th birthday at basic training and that was tough."

He told his mother he had a few days off this week, but made her promise not to tell his 18-year-old sister Kassidy.

Kramer says, "They've always been close, only 11 months apart."

On Sunday, it was a reunion months in the making with an embrace that says it all.

Randy says, "She hit me really hard. I had to take a really hard step back and I pushed back into her because she really slammed into me."

Kassidy thought she was going to a wrestling tournament in Dike to see her younger cousin wrestle with the Dirty Bird Wrestling Club, but then the spotlight turned on her.

"'They called my name and my cousin's name and I had no idea what was going on," she said.

Behind the door, Randy's heart was beating fast.

"I almost walked through the door and she was right there, so my mom ran in and had to push her out of the way so we didn't ruin the surprise or anything," he said.

All leading up to this moment, one that words can't describe for this brother and sister.

Kassidy says, "I don't really know...I was just really happy."

"She cries every time she sees me now," Randy says.

Randy has to go back to Germany on Christmas Eve but says he was grateful for the time home. He says he missed his mom's cooking the most, so he's getting plenty of it before going back.

The family wants to thank the Dirty Bird Wrestling Club and officials with the Dike tournament for their help with the surprise.

Brian Jorgenson of the Dirty Bird Wrestling Club says he was honored to be included.