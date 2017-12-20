Cat shot with arrow

A cat is recovering after being shot with an arrow. 2-year-old Reese had to be rushed to the vet to get a 16-to-18 inch long arrow removed.

The Florida owner saw Reese run up to the front porch and collapse. She believes someone intentionally shot her.

The arrow did miss major organs, but it broke Reese's shoulder and she could still lose a leg.

Her owner is offering a $200 reward for information in this case.