Winter weather preparations

Rain, snow and sleet.

The perfect recipe for a mess on the roads since so many people are expected to be driving somewhere for the holidays.

There's no ice or snow yet, but there's lots of work to do, according to Matt Herman, equipment operator with the City of Dubuque Public Works Department.

"We're out brining, trying to stay ahead of the storm," he said.

The brine solution is made of salt and water. It's to keep drivers from slipping and sliding, ahead of possible freezing rain, and snow.

"We always focus around the schools and everything It all depends on traffic, and our problem areas -- the hills, depends on if we have high crowns in the road, we'll get those too to keep people on track instead of sliding off the road."

It might be a mess because of heavy holiday travel. According to AAA, the heaviest traffic could come Thursday afternoon.

A gas station in Dubuque was busy with drivers filling up, including Mark Stowers, from East Dubuque, Illinois.

"Oh yeah, it's supposed to be nasty," he said.

But Stowers doesn't seem too worried.

"Nope, got the snow blower all pulled up ready to go sitting by the garage door. When it comes, it's gonna be gone."

Outside the city, Dubuque County says although they are not pre-treating the roads, they have plow trucks ready to go once the bad weather hits. They are waiting to see what heads our way.

We also checked with other counties. Clayton County says they have their equipment ready, if needed. They're warning drivers to be very careful on hills.