Bremer County Sheriff's elf Deputy L.E.O. visits KWWL

L.E.O., the Bremer County Sheriff's elf Deputy from last year, has returned to spread joy to all during this holiday season. 

Since December 1, the Bremer County Sheriff's Office has posted daily updates on LEO's adventures in Bremer County. Today, Sheriff Pickett dropped LEO off at KWWL to help StormTrack 7 Meteorologist Eileen Loan prepare for wintry weather tomorrow. 

