Waterloo teacher buying carpet with Tools for Schools money

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Brittany Nechanicky, a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo, is the Tools for School winner for the month of December. 

She won $1,000 for her students. They will be using the money to buy a new classroom carpet. It will replace the worn out tape they've been using. 

"We're getting a carpet, how excited are you guys?" said Nechanicky. "Happy and excited!"

The Cedar Valley Tools for Schools program is a partnership between KWWL, The University of Iowa Community Credit Union, and Kimball and Beecher.

