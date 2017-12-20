Waterloo teacher buying carpet with Tools for Schools money

Brittany Nechanicky, a kindergarten teacher at Lincoln Elementary in Waterloo, is the Tools for School winner for the month of December.

She won $1,000 for her students. They will be using the money to buy a new classroom carpet. It will replace the worn out tape they've been using.

"We're getting a carpet, how excited are you guys?" said Nechanicky. "Happy and excited!"

The Cedar Valley Tools for Schools program is a partnership between KWWL, The University of Iowa Community Credit Union, and Kimball and Beecher.