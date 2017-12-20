Police investigate robbery at Wells Fargo - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Police investigate robbery at Wells Fargo

Written by Kristin Rogers, Multimedia Journalist
CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) -

Police are investigating after a Wells Fargo bank was robbed this afternoon. 

Employees at the 3570 1st Avenue location in Cedar Rapids called police just before 1 p.m.

Officers searched the area but have not been able to locate a suspect.

They are seeking a man in a black hooded sweatshirt, that is the only description that was given. 

No one was hurt. 

