KWWL Update: Baby Deacon home for the holidays after multiple heart surgeries

Written by Abby Turpin, Anchor
Deacon on December 20, 2017
Deacon in July 2017
Deacon at home - December 20, 2017

It's a great day for Deacon Reuter, his parents and his 3 older brothers.  The Shellsburg boy who was born with heart defects has returned home after taking a turn for the better at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital.

Deacon was born in February of this year, and has undergone three open heart surgeries.  He has Oculo-Auricul Vertebral Disorder, which impacts the left side of his body.  On top of the heart issues, Deacon only has one lung and his ears didn't form properly.  However, his hearing is not affected.

KWWL has been following Deacon's story over the past many months.  In July, we reported on a benefit held for his family.  And in November, he and his parents were part of our story on seeing the Wave from the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital

Deacon was expected to need another procedure on December 14 but, on the morning of, his mom, Caitlin Reuter, reported that Deacon's condition had changed and he was responding to steroid treatments.  Given this, doctors decided not to operate and, a week later, Deacon is well enough to go home for the holidays. 

This afternoon, Caitlin posted on Facebook the picture of Deacon with the sun on his face as he got outside the hospital with the caption: "Deacon is headed home!!! Not one minute too soon. He hasn’t felt the sun on him in way too long."

Welcome home, Deacon! 

