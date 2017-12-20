Evansdale gas station robbed at gunpoint - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Evansdale gas station robbed at gunpoint

EVANSDALE (KWWL) -

The Evansdale Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. It happened Tuesday night at about 10:40. 

According to police, a man dressed in all black went into the Station Mart II off of River Forest Road and robbed the cashier at gunpoint. It's unclear how much money he was able to get away with.

If you have any information, contact Evansdale Police at 319-232-6682. 

