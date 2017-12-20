Police: No threat after Manchester hospital lockdown

The Manchester Police Department tells us there is no threat after Regional Medical Center went on lockdown.

We're told they responded to the east parking lot on a call of a man with some sort of firearm, pointing it at the river.

The hospital followed protocol, going on lockdown immediately. When officers arrived, they found the man and secured the area. Officers found a BB gun in the back of his truck. The man says he was cleaning out his tool box while waiting for a family member.

No charges have been filed.