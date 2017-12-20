Kindergartener finds gold coins and more for Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army just got a huge boost in donations.



Earlier this week, 6-year-old Grayson Cox was helping his mom at the Salvation Army, volunteering to count money in the red kettles.



All in one night, Cox found a $500 check, a silver bar and two gold coins.



"They were big. shiny and gold and they were really sparkly," Cox said.



The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army has received five gold coins so far during this year's Red Kettle Campaign.