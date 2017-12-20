Kindergartener finds gold coins and more for Waterloo/Cedar Fall - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kindergartener finds gold coins and more for Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army

Written by Ally Crutcher, Multimedia Journalist
The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army just got a huge boost in donations.

Earlier this week, 6-year-old Grayson Cox was helping his mom at the Salvation Army, volunteering to count money in the red kettles.

All in one night, Cox found a $500 check, a silver bar and two gold coins.

"They were big. shiny and gold and they were really sparkly," Cox said.

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Salvation Army has received five gold coins so far during this year's Red Kettle Campaign. 

