Cardinal Bernard Law, central figure in abuse scandal, dies

Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new year

Federal investigators probing a fatal Amtrak train derailment are trying to determine why the locomotive was traveling at nearly double the speed limit when it left the tracks and plunged off an overpass, killing three people.

Jubilant Republicans have pushed to the verge of the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, a deeply unpopular bill they insist Americans will learn to love when they see their paychecks in the new year.

Control of the Virginia state House is still up for grabs as Republicans appear to have lost a 16-seat majority in the one of the most dramatic ways possible _ a single vote in a recount election.

An official with the Catholic Church says Cardinal Bernard Law, the disgraced former archbishop of Boston, has died at 86.

Law recently had recently been hospitalized in Rome. The official asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to announce the death to the public.

Law was the Boston archbishop in 2002 when court documents revealed he had failed to stop priests who molested children.

Law and other church leaders had moved guilty clergy from parish to parish in Massachusetts without alerting parents or police. He resigned amid a public uproar over his actions.

Vatican officials later appointed him to run a major basilica in Rome. Critics condemned the appointment as a reward for the cardinal.