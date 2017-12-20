Driver charged in connection to Des Moines crash killing two

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 29-year-old driver has been charged in connection with a Des Moines collision that killed two people and injured two others.

Des Moines police say Ryan Rench faces charges of unsafe passing with enhancements for an offense causing two deaths and an offense causing serious injury. He's due in court Jan. 16. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

Investigators say the crash happened Oct. 21 when Rench's pickup truck entered oncoming traffic in an attempt to pass another vehicle. Rench's pickup struck an oncoming sport utility vehicle.

Its driver, 56-year-old Kathryn Kinley, and a passenger, 13-year-old Nariyo Lee, were killed. Both lived in Des Moines. Kinley's other passenger, 12-year-old Kaden Kinley, and Rench were injured