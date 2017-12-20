Man accused of Iowa slaying, picked up in Nebraska

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) - Police in Nebraska have arrested a man sought in the slaying of a homeless man in western Iowa.

Authorities say 43-year-old Michael Thacker was picked up in Lincoln. He's accused of killing 34-year-old David Simpson. A man walking his dog found Simpson's body Dec. 11 in a grassy area near a warehouse in Council Bluffs. An autopsy shows Simpson died of blunt force trauma. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for Thacker.

Authorities have described both men as transients.

Prosecutors also have charged 53-year-old Cleo McClellan as an accessory. McClellan's attorney didn't immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

