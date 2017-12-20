Free to a good home, buyer found to move it

Senate Republicans have passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, setting the stage for a final House vote Wednesday.More >>
Senate Republicans have passed the most sweeping rewrite of the nation's tax laws in more than three decades, setting the stage for a final House vote Wednesday.More >>
Our weather remains calm today. A wintry mix is possible Thursday, followed by much colder weather for the weekend.More >>
Our weather remains calm today. A wintry mix is possible Thursday, followed by much colder weather for the weekend.More >>
A young boy in eastern Iowa is heartbroken days before Christmas after his prized possession was stolen from his home.More >>
A young boy in eastern Iowa is heartbroken days before Christmas after his prized possession was stolen from his home.More >>
A small traffic violation turned into a big bust after police found eight and a half pounds of meth in a car in Tiffin.More >>
A small traffic violation turned into a big bust after police found eight and a half pounds of meth in a car in Tiffin.More >>
Winter break is just around the corner for students in the Mid-Prairie school district and as the semester ticks down, school officials hope teachers can stay healthy because it's becoming harder and harder to replace them.More >>
Winter break is just around the corner for students in the Mid-Prairie school district and as the semester ticks down, school officials hope teachers can stay healthy because it's becoming harder and harder to replace them.More >>