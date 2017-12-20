Free to a good home, buyer found to move it

ELLSTON, Iowa (AP) -- A Minnesota man has snapped up a free farmhouse in southern Iowa after the offer was publicized, so he can move the home to his grandfather's farm.

Roger and Linda Dolecheck offered their former family home free in a Craigslist ad so they could get it off their Ringgold County land. The family already built a new home seven years ago.

The Dolechecks said the home would be torn down this winter if they couldn't find a taker.

But Jeff Dooley of Anoka, Minnesota, jumped at the chance to claim the farmhouse.

Dooley told the Des Moines Register that the home will replace a run-down manufactured home on his family's land. He hopes to one day retire there.

