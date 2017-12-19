Dysart's first "Shop With a Cop" Program Successful - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Dysart's first "Shop With a Cop" Program Successful

Written by Zach Garcia, Producer
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

With Christmas now less than a week away, an eastern Iowa police force invited seven children to join them for a bit of a shopping spree to ring in some holiday spirit.

The Dysart Police Department and Tama County Sheriff's Office chose seven students at random from the Union Community School District to "Shop With a Cop" tonight in Waterloo. Officer Jeremy Stenda says it is believed to be the first-ever event of its kind in Tama County, and it was made possible through two separate grants to shop at the Waterloo Walmart and Sam's Club locations. Stenda says the event is geared towards creating and encouraging positive interactions with law enforcement.

At the end of the event tonight, the group returned to Dysart for a pizza dinner at LB's Pizza. 

