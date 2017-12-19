Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa honors Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa's Black Hawk County Program Champion of the Year is the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa.

The award recognizes the tremendous support the foundation has provided to BBBS, including helping expand the organization's one-to-one mentoring into four new counties the regional non-profits share.

"The Community Foundation's staff have empowered our agency to work hard and achieve great things for our youth and to maintain a strong, high-quality program," said Katie Orlando, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa CEO.

Thanks to the support from organizations like the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Iowa was chosen by the national BBBS office as the agency of the year.

Since 2003, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and its affiliate community foundations have granted about $300,000 to BBBS of Northeast Iowa.

"The organization, under Katie Orlando's leadership, has made incredible strides and we are excited to be part of impacting the lives of so many Littles and their Bigs," said Kaye Englin, Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa President and CEO.

The announcement was made at the BBBS 'Start Something Big Breakfast' on December 8.