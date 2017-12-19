Marion man faces arson charge after April fire

An eastern Iowa man faces an arson charge, after police say they tracked him down nearly eight months after the fire was reported.

26-year-old Nathan Dampier was arrested and charged with first-degree arson earlier this month. He has since bonded out of the Linn County Jail.

On April 18 of this year, police and fire crews in Marion responded to a call of a fire at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Meadowview Drive. Once there, they discovered the fire had been put out by residents in the building, but the determined someone had tried to set a door on fire in the complex. No one was hurt.