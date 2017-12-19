"Goodbye" ceremony held for Grant Wood pieces headed to NYC

Priceless artwork from famous Iowa painter, Grant Wood, will soon have a new home but only temporarily.

On Tuesday night, a "goodbye" ceremony was held at Coe College in Cedar Rapids with the Cedar Rapids Museum of Art. Both Coe and the museum will be sending some of their Grant Wood pieces to New York City's esteemed Whitney Museum of American Art to be part of the "Grant Wood: American Gothic and Other Fables," exhibit.

In total, the museum will send 27 of its paintings and Coe will send three from its private collection.

"We're just thrilled to be apart of it and we're really excited that the Whitney is as excited about our local boy as we are so it's a great opportunity to show Grant Wood to a large audience certainly and to get him in view of many more people," Kate Kunau, Cedar Rapids Museum of Art Associate Curator, said.

With the world's largest Grant Wood collection, Kunau said the museum is very selective on who they send artwork to.

The Whitney exhibit will feature 130 of Wood's work and will run from March 2, 2018 to June 10, 2018. The artwork will then be returned back to Cedar Rapids.

More information about the exhibit can be found here.