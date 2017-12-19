Family fun, Ice Fest in Dubuque

Ice Fest returns to the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in the Port of Dubuque.

The weekend-long event will feature winter-related programming, like snow and ice sculptures, ice harvesting, and crafts, also IPTV Kids Club’s Dan Wardell,

Some new favorites this year include a KWWL Winter Weather Lab, curling demonstrations, sled rides with Plumery Tails, Sundown ski demonstrations, Dubuque Regional Humane Society winter pet safety, and history presentations from the Dubuque County Historical Society collection.

The fun takes place Jan. 13-15, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ice Fest is included with general admission to the Museum & Aquarium. For more information, visit: https://www.rivermuseum.com/