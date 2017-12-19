Unloading trucks of presents for children in Dubuque

This year, Santa's helpers need more paper, as Christmas lists are piling up in Dubuque.

Today, volunteers set-up for the Resources Unite Annual Christmas Dinner which takes place Wednesday.

More than 700 children in need will be given gifts.

The event has grown tremendously. Last year, the non-profit organization served about 350 children. "As of right now, we have 752 children on our Christmas list, in which we've effectively matched to a donor," said Josh Jasper, executive director .

It's not just about toys. Each Christmas list contains two needs and two wants.

One of the volunteers, Nicole Plumley, shared what's on her daughter's list. "The two needs were snow pants and boots, and the two wants were 'Tyler the Tiger,' and Art Sense...she'll probably cry, it's something she really wanted."

Plumley said her family will now have a nice Christmas this year, and she's thankful for those who donated.

Organizers said this event shows how giving the community is. "People are incredibly generous with the Christmas lists. When we hand people two needs and two wants, I feel what comes back is like eight needs and eight wants," Jasper said.

Jasper adds if your child did not make it on a Dubuque area Christmas list, and you're in need, contact Resources Unite. They might have some gifts left over.