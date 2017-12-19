Famous Madison County Bridge receives grant after arson - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Famous Madison County Bridge receives grant after arson

Posted: Updated:
MADISON COUNTY (KWWL) -

Madison County's Cedar Covered Bridge is receiving $275,770 to help rebuild after arson. It's all thanks to grant money from The Iowa Great Places program. You can read more about the program here.

It's the iconic landmark featured in literature, film and theater.

Back in April, it was destroyed by arson. Multiple people are facing charges in the case. You can read about that by clicking here.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.