Cedar Rapids using new agency to collect $17 million in unpaid fines

People across eastern Iowa are getting notices telling them to pay up.

Cedar Rapids hired a new collection agency, Municipal Collections of America, to go after those who haven't paid traffic camera tickets.

The total amount has now reached $17.3 million.

Cameras on I-380 are no longer giving tickets as the courts determine whether those cameras are legal.

The city says, "With the ongoing dispute between the city and Iowa DOT, it is understandable that violators may be confused about whether they need to pay their citation(s). The city wants violators to know that citations issued to-date are valid and are expected to be paid."

The city's new collection strategy also includes a 25% late-payment penalty.