More than 250,000 granted to rebuild Iowa bridge

MADISON COUNTY (KWWL) -

More than 250, 000 dollars has been granted to rebuild a bridge in Madison County.  

The historic Cedar Bridge was set on fire back in April. The fire caused extensive damage. 

It was the second time the bridge has been burned down, the other time happening in 2002.

Joel Davis and Alivia Bergmann are also facing arson charges. 

Bergmann pleaded guilty to second degree arson earlier this month. She'll be sentenced in May.

