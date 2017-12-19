Kingsley Elementary carolers sing at KWWL - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Kingsley Elementary carolers sing at KWWL

Posted: Updated:
WATERLOO (KWWL) -

Carolers from Kingsley Elementary School came to KWWL today to sing holiday songs of cheer. 

Enjoy a holiday favorite in the video above. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.