Student brings BB gun to Hempstead High School in Dubuque

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

According to the Dubuque Community School District, a student brought a BB gun to Hempstead High School.

In an email sent to parents Tuesday, they were notified of the incident.

It said, school administrators and a district school resource officer responded immediately and confiscated the BB gun.

They said it wasn't displayed in a threatening manner.

School officials said they don't take the presence of any weapon or lookalikes, lightly. 

