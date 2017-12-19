Catholic priest tells parish he's gay

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A Milwaukee Roman Catholic priest was greeted with a standing ovation from parishioners when he told them of his sexual orientation.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that Rev. Gregory Greiten came out as gay to the St. Bernadette Parish on Sunday. He then came out in a column in the National Catholic Reporter on Monday.

Greiten says he revealed his sexual orientation because he wants to be a role model for others. He says he's breaking the silence of gay men in the clergy so he could reclaim his own voice.

Greiten wrote that the Catholic Church's silent stance on gay priests perpetuates toxic shaming and systematic secrecy. He says the Church needs healthy role models for priests who are struggling to come to terms with their sexual orientation.