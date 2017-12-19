John Legend to play Jesus in NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

John Legend to play Jesus in NBC's 'Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert'

Sara Belmont
John Legend will star as Jesus in NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert."

The production will air live on Easter Sunday, which is on April 1st, from The Marcy Armory in Brooklyn.

Spokesmen from NBC say the casting is groundbreaking, "as the traditional image of Christ will be seen in a new way."

