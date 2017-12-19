Authorities say man dies after being pinned by machine - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Authorities say man dies after being pinned by machine

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

Authorities say a man died after being pinned by a machine he'd been working with in northwest Iowa.

The accident occurred around 12:40 p.m. Friday at a farm in rural Superior. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says the man was pinned by a backhoe attached to a tractor.

The Sheriff's Office says the man was pronounced dead at the scene. He's been identified as 72-year-old Thomas Mart.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.