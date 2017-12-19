NBC reportedly bringing back The Office in 2018 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

NBC reportedly bringing back The Office in 2018

NBC is in talks to revive hit show The Office, according to a report from TVLine.
TVLine claims source confirm the workplace comedy will be back for the 2018-2019 season.
The alleged revival would center around Dunder Mifflin Paper Company in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and it would feature a mix of new and old cast members.
With the news, people on Twitter are imagining potential new plot lines. "Dwight invests in Bitcoin. Pam opens up an Etsy shop. Michael gets an an Amazon Echo, tells dirty jokes to Alexa in the office," tweeted @mad_hill. 
NBC declined to comment, TVLine says. 
