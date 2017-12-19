Federal investigators: Amtrak train going 80 mph in a 30 mph zon - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Federal investigators: Amtrak train going 80 mph in a 30 mph zone at time of deadly derailment

By RACHEL LA CORTE, GILLIAN FLACCUS and MICHAEL SISAK
Associated Press
   
DUPONT, Wash. (AP) -- An Amtrak train making the first-ever run along a faster new route hurtled off an overpass south of Seattle on Monday, killing at least 3 people.
   

Attention focused on the train's speed. Federal investigators say the train was traveling at 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.
   
Bella Dinh-Zarr, an NTSB board member, said at a Monday night news conference that information from the event data recorder in the rear locomotive provided information about the train's speed.
   
Dinh-Zarr says it's not yet known what caused the train to derail and that "it's too early to tell" why it was going so fast.
   
There were 80 passengers and five on-duty crew members on board when the train derailed and pulled 13 cars off the tracks.
 

