Charles City school district mourning loss of preschool student

Written by Amanda Gilbert, Multimedia Journalist
CHARLES CITY (KWWL) -

A sad story from Charles City. 

The Charles City Community School District posted on Facebook Sunday evening that one of their preschool students died. 

The post says 4-year-old Gabriella Roundy was a student at Washington Elementary School.

The post also says she passed away Saturday at the Floyd County Medical Center following a brief illness. School counselors will be available this week for grief support.

There is a GoFundMe Page that has been set up to help with funeral arrangements. 

Click here for the GoFundMe Page. It says Gabbi passed away suddenly Saturday, December 16th. 

