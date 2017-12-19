Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Airlines inch back to normal flow after Atlanta airport fire

By DON SCHANCHE JR. and TOM KRISHER
ATLANTA (AP) -- Delta Air Lines and other carriers that operate out of Atlanta's airport say they expect to be running normally by Tuesday, after a fire and blackout there. The Sunday blackout forced the cancellation of over 1,500 flights days before the start of the Christmas rush.
   
But an air travel expert says no matter how fast Delta and other airlines move, it will take a few days to get the hundreds of thousands of grounded passengers to their final destinations. Robert Mann, president of an airline consulting firm in Port Washington, New York said that in rare cases, some passengers won't arrive until Thursday.
   
The nation's air-travel system was snarled after the underground blaze knocked out electricity Sunday and crippled Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport for about 11 hours.
 

