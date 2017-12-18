UNI Wrestling tops visiting UNC on criteria, 17-16 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

UNI Wrestling tops visiting UNC on criteria, 17-16

CEDAR FALLS (KWWL) -

The 15th-ranked Northern Iowa Panthers wrestling team scored a nail-biter of a win over the visiting North Carolina Tar Heels on the mat Monday night. The Panthers got the victory on tiebreaker criteria, 17-16, after the two teams were tied at the end of regulation.

Early on with the duel's score tied 3-3, UNI's Josh Alber scored a major decision over North Carolina's Rudy Yates at 141 pounds, winning 12-4 on five take downs. Other wins on the night for the Panthers included Jay Schwarm (125 pounds), Isaiah Patton (165 pounds), Taylor Lujan (174 pounds) and Drew Foster (184 pounds).

Full results (via UNI Athletics):

  • 125: #11 Jay Schwarm (UNI) dec. James Szymanski (UNC), 5-0 (4:06 RT)
  • 133: #21 Zach Sherman (UNC) dec. (UNI) Rudy Yates (UNI), 6-3 (1:25 RT)
  • 141: #8 Josh Alber (UNI) maj. dec. A.C. Headlee (UNC), 12-4 (1:02 RT)
  • 149: #4 Troy Heilmann (UNC) dec. #6 Max Thomsen (UNI), 3-2
  • 157: Kennedy Monday (UNC) maj. dec. Logan Ryan (UNI), 13-5 (3:21 RT)
  • 165: Isaiah Patton (UNI) dec. Clay Lautt (UNC), 6-1 (2:48 RT)
  • 174: #6 Taylor Lujan (UNI) maj. dec. Adis Radoncic (UNC), 10-2 (1:08 RT)
  • 184: #13 Drew Foster (UNI) dec. Chip Ness (UNC), 5-3
  • 197: #25 Danny Chaid (UNC) dec. #12 Jacob Holschlag (UNI), 5-3
  • 285: #21 Cory Daniel (UNC) dec. Carter Isley (UNI), 5-4 (1:12 RT)
