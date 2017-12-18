Over 8 pounds of meth seized during traffic stop

A small traffic violation turned into a big bust after police found eight and a half pounds of meth in a car in Tiffin.

On Friday night, police stopped a Honda Civic for a stop sign violation. A K-9 alerted police of a narcotics presence. The methamphetamine was found after a search of the car along with a small bag of heroin and marijuana.

Police said it was Dawn Colunga, of Indianapolis, that was driving the car. She was arrested and charged with having a controlled substance. Police also took Miguel Ruiz Santillan, who was in the backseat of the car, into custody. According to police, a stolen handgun was also found in his possession. He faces a controlled substance violation and a carrying weapons charge and is being held on a $105,000 bond at the Johnson County Jail. Colunga is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Ruiz Santillan's residence is unknown but Johnson County Jail records show that he will be detained by ICE.