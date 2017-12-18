Police: Man pulls weapon inside Minneapolis city hall, officers fire shots

Minneapolis police say that a man who was being questioned in the department's investigative unit at City Hall pulled out an "edged weapon" and was shot by police.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo told local media that the man was taken to a hospital late Monday but his condition is not known.

He says police tried to subdue the man before opening fire and wounding him. Several officers involved in the incident have been put on paid administrative leave.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the incident. Arradondo says police have video of what transpired.

