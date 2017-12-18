Applications being accepted for Dubuque Citizen's Police Academy - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Applications being accepted for Dubuque Citizen's Police Academy

DUBUQUE (KWWL) -

The Dubuque Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizen’s Police Academy.

The program is to build a better understanding between people and police through education.

There will be ten sessions that participants should attend. They include presentations on arrest procedures, search & seizure, use of force, laws & policies, police procedures, and more. However, the program does not certify participants as law enforcement officers. 

Applications can be found at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center or http://www.cityofdubuque.org/cpa. The deadline is Jan. 28, 2018.

Participants must live in the city of Dubuque, at least 18 years old, have no felony convictions and no significant arrest history.

