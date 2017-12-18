Family photos saved in fire that destroyed Waterloo home

UPDATE: Fire crews say a fire which destroyed a home in rural Waterloo Tuesday afternoon, may have been caused by a wood-burning stove inside the home.

A number of volunteer fire departments, including La Porte City and Gilbertville, responded to the 5200 block of Weiden Rd. to help contain the fire.

Randall Hinders' home and belongings were destroyed in the fire. Instead of shopping for Christmas gifts, he's shopping for basic necessities to get him through the day.

"I don't have a razor, I need hangers for my clothes and I need new clothes because all my clothes burned up besides what I had on," he says.

His friends spent the day helping him look for anything salvageable in the rubble.

Don Jordan says, "He had nothing. It helps me a lot just to help him, it makes me feel good."

Last Tuesday, Hinders was out helping a friend search for apartments. When he came back, he found his own home up in flames with his dog inside.

He says, "It was my dad's dog Shadow, he didn't make it out."

This was also the same home that belonged to his dad since the 70's, with Randall moving in when he died four years ago.

"I have a lot of memories here, a lot of that burned up in the fire...but I have what's in my mind," he says.

That is until an amazing discovery in the search, a chest filled with irreplaceable memories that was left completely untouched. Inside were pictures of his parents, siblings and friends including Don Jordan from the 70's.

It's a discovery that Randall says will help him through this difficult process.

"I have to look forward and take it one day at a time," he says.

His sister created a GoFundMe page to help with donations. If you are interested in helping click here: https://www.gofundme.com/rural-waterloo-house-fire-takes-all