Dubuque Rescue Mission beyond capacity

Sunshine and mild temperatures Tuesday change to a rain/snow mix Thursday followed MUCH COLDER temperatures this weekend.More >>
Sunshine and mild temperatures Tuesday change to a rain/snow mix Thursday followed MUCH COLDER temperatures this weekend.More >>
A small traffic violation turned into a big bust after police found eight and a half pounds of meth in a car in Tiffin.More >>
A small traffic violation turned into a big bust after police found eight and a half pounds of meth in a car in Tiffin.More >>
Winter break is just around the corner for students in the Mid-Prairie school district and as the semester ticks down, school officials hope teachers can stay healthy because it's becoming harder and harder to replace them.More >>
Winter break is just around the corner for students in the Mid-Prairie school district and as the semester ticks down, school officials hope teachers can stay healthy because it's becoming harder and harder to replace them.More >>
"Our leaders engaged in nation building abroad while they failed to build up and replenish our nation at home," he said, pointing to the economy's strong performance and predicting even better under his policies.More >>
"Our leaders engaged in nation building abroad while they failed to build up and replenish our nation at home," he said, pointing to the economy's strong performance and predicting even better under his policies.More >>
According to their website, the report card shows how each public school is performing, based on certain educational measures.More >>
According to their website, the report card shows how each public school is performing, based on certain educational measures.More >>