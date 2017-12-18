Blood Drive set in Dunkerton - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Blood Drive set in Dunkerton

DUNKERTON (KWWL) -

LifeServe Blood Center is asking people to donate blood this holiday season.

They will be hosting a blood drive in Dunkerton at the Dunkerton Community Hall on January 8th. People will have an opportunity to donate blood from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. 

To sign up visit lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903

