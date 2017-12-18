Monte Branstad, brother of former Iowa governor, dead at 67 - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Monte Branstad, brother of former Iowa governor, dead at 67

Posted: Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The funeral for former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's brother has been held in northern Iowa.
   Monroe "Monte" Branstad, who was 67, died Wednesday at a Mason City hospital after a recent illness.
   The younger brother of Iowa's former governor, who is now the U.S. ambassador to China, remained on the family's century farm at Forest City to operate it while Terry Branstad pursued a political career.
   Pastor Doug Snyder of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Leland says Ambassador Branstad returned to Iowa on Monday to attend his brother's service.
   Under Monty Branstad's management, Branstad Farms expanded. In 2015 he lost an Iowa Supreme Court appeal in a case in which he challenged legal fees related to a 2008 fish kill caused by a pollutant discharge into the Winnebago River.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.