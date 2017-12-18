Monte Branstad, brother of former Iowa governor, dead at 67

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) -- The funeral for former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad's brother has been held in northern Iowa.

Monroe "Monte" Branstad, who was 67, died Wednesday at a Mason City hospital after a recent illness.

The younger brother of Iowa's former governor, who is now the U.S. ambassador to China, remained on the family's century farm at Forest City to operate it while Terry Branstad pursued a political career.

Pastor Doug Snyder of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Leland says Ambassador Branstad returned to Iowa on Monday to attend his brother's service.

Under Monty Branstad's management, Branstad Farms expanded. In 2015 he lost an Iowa Supreme Court appeal in a case in which he challenged legal fees related to a 2008 fish kill caused by a pollutant discharge into the Winnebago River.

