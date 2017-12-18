Trial delayed for Florida airport shooting suspect

President Donald Trump says he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration was again forced to grapple with the growing Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for much of the year

President Donald Trump says he is not considering firing special counsel Robert Mueller even as his administration was again forced to grapple with the growing Russia probe that has shadowed the White House for much of the year

A black and white cat has become one of the stars at a St. Louis center where dogs are trained to help people with disabilities. Trainers say the cat named D-O-G plays an important role teaching dogs how to act amid distractions.

A black and white cat has become one of the stars at a St. Louis center where dogs are trained to help people with disabilities. Trainers say the cat named D-O-G plays an important role teaching dogs how to act...

Trial has been delayed until June for an Alaska man accused of killing five people and wounding six in a Florida airport shooting rampage.

A Miami federal judge Monday pushed back the trial date to June 11 for 27-year-old Esteban Santiago of Anchorage, Alaska. The trial was set for Jan. 22, but prosecutors say the Justice Department needs more time to decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Santiago pleaded not guilty to a 22-count indictment in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. He has been taking anti-psychotic drugs for schizophrenia, but his lawyers say he is mentally competent.

After the shooting, the FBI says Santiago told agents he acted under government mind control, then claimed inspiration by Islamic State extremists. No terrorism links have been found.

