Woman's son knew specifics only her killer would know - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Woman's son knew specifics only her killer would know

Posted: Updated:
(AP) -

A state investigator says a south-central Iowa man likely would still have been charged with killing his mother even if a civil trial jury had ruled in the man's favor.
   On Friday a jury ordered Jason Carter to pay $10 million in the June 2015 shooting death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter at her home in Knoxville. Her husband, Bill Carter, had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his son Jason, who was arrested Sunday.
   Division of Criminal Investigation agent Michael Motsinger said Monday the trial added a couple of pieces to help solve the puzzle of the woman's death, but he declined to provide specifics.
   A criminal complaint made public Monday says Jason Carter knew things about the slaying that only the killer would know.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.