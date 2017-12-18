Woman's son knew specifics only her killer would know

A state investigator says a south-central Iowa man likely would still have been charged with killing his mother even if a civil trial jury had ruled in the man's favor.

On Friday a jury ordered Jason Carter to pay $10 million in the June 2015 shooting death of 68-year-old Shirley Carter at her home in Knoxville. Her husband, Bill Carter, had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his son Jason, who was arrested Sunday.

Division of Criminal Investigation agent Michael Motsinger said Monday the trial added a couple of pieces to help solve the puzzle of the woman's death, but he declined to provide specifics.

A criminal complaint made public Monday says Jason Carter knew things about the slaying that only the killer would know.