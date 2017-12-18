Shell Rock boy named Kid Captain for Pinstripe Bowl

Hunter Fasse, 10, son of Jessi Frericks-Fasse and Tom Fasse, of Shell Rock, Iowa, will serve as honorary Kid Captain when the Hawkeyes face Boston College in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27.

During a regular 20-week ultrasound with Hunter’s mother, Jessi, doctors discovered an abnormality with Hunter’s facial development. The following day Hunter’s parents were told he had a cleft lip and palate – malformations in his lip and the roof of his mouth. Local doctors referred the family to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital for delivery, where Hunter could receive more specialized pediatric care.

Hunter was born in February 2007 and had his first surgery that July. A second surgery to reconstruct his palate was completed after his first birthday. He continued to meet with his cleft team twice each year, and in 2013 he underwent jaw reconstruction using bone from his own hip.

Hunter has undergone years of speech therapy and is now looking forward to the orthodontia phase of treatment. More information and a video about Hunter are available at uichildrens.org/2017-hunter.

Now in its ninth year, the Kid Captain program is a partnership between UI Stead Family Children's Hospital and the Iowa Hawkeyes to honor pediatric patients and celebrate their inspirational stories. For more information, visit uichildrens.org/kidcaptain.