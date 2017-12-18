Black Hawk County names 2017 'Deputy of the Year'

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office named Nicholas Stocks as the 2017 Deputy of the Year.

Stocks received the award during the Black Hawk County Law Enforcement Association’s annual Christmas Party.

Deputy Stocks is known to his colleagues as "Mr. Can Do Everything."

He was recognized for his outstanding involvement in SWAT, the Water Safety Patrol, the Motorcycle Unit, the Honor Guard, and as a Field Training Officer for the Jail Division.

“It is always difficult to determine one officer’s impact over another’s, but it is clear that Nick goes above and beyond when it comes to his duties and service to this agency," said Sheriff Tony Thompson. "He is extremely professional, driven, and dedicated to the work that he performs and does it with a calm confidence that speaks volumes to his character and future potential”.