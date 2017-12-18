Black Hawk County names 2017 'Deputy of the Year' - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Black Hawk County names 2017 'Deputy of the Year'

Posted: Updated:
Written by Elizabeth Amanieh, KWWL Reporter
Connect
KWWL -

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office named Nicholas Stocks as the 2017 Deputy of the Year.

Stocks received the award during the Black Hawk County Law Enforcement Association’s annual Christmas Party. 

Deputy Stocks is known to his colleagues as "Mr. Can Do Everything."

He was recognized for his outstanding involvement in SWAT, the Water Safety Patrol, the Motorcycle Unit, the Honor Guard, and as a Field Training Officer for the Jail Division.

“It is always difficult to determine one officer’s impact over another’s, but it is clear that Nick goes above and beyond when it comes to his duties and service to this agency," said Sheriff Tony Thompson. "He is extremely professional, driven, and dedicated to the work that he performs and does it with a calm confidence that speaks volumes to his character and future potential”.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KWWL Television Inc.
511 E 5th St. Waterloo , IA 50703
News: (319)291-1200
News Tips: (800)947-7746

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KWWL Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.