KWWL News app now offering school, business and organization closings push alerts

We know school closings are important to you, and it is important to us too.

That is why we are working to bring your school closings to you through our free news app. We have added push alerts for school closings.

Through the KWWL News app, you can sign up for the schools, businesses and organizations that matter to you. When those places issues closings or delays, you will received a push notification on your smartphone. The locations you select will also appear on top of the closings list inside the app.

Click here on your mobile device to download the KWWL News app.

Before you begin, make sure you have the latest version of the KWWL News app and all system updates on your smartphone.

First-time users will see a screen, walking them through the process. If you do not see the prompt, or would like to change what organizations you want to receive notifications for, go to the closings tab and select edit preferences. This will take you to the list of organizations in our system.

To select the organization, you can either scroll through the list or search for the organization by clicking on the first letter of the name you're looking for. Those letters are in a vertical line on the right-hand side of the screen Then just tap on the organization to add to your list. To take it off your list, tap on the organization again.

This is a beta product, which is why we need your help. If you come across an error in the school closings push alert system, go to settings on your app and select report a bug under support.

If you business or organization would like to be included, please visit this page.

We hope you like our new school closings notification system and we look forward to you feedback.