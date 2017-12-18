The Latest: Official says at least 6 dead in Amtrak crash



DUPONT, Wash. (AP) -- The Latest on an Amtrak train derailment in Washington state (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

A U.S. official says a train derailment outside of Seattle has killed at least six people and the death count is expected to rise.

The official who was briefed on the investigation also says preliminary signs indicate the Amtrak train may have struck something on the track before going off the track.

The official was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

The high-speed train was making its first run on newly constructed tracks when it derailed before 8 a.m. Monday.

The official said because the tracks were new it was unlikely to be a maintenance issue.

-- By Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo in Los Angeles.

An Amtrak train has derailed roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Seattle, spilling cars onto a busy interstate.

The train derailed just before 8 a.m. Monday. All southbound lanes of Interstate 5 were closed south of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, and motorists were being warned to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available.

The train derailed just south of Tacoma, Washington.