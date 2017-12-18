Cat returns home after running away a year ago - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

Cat returns home after running away a year ago

It was an early Christmas gift for one family. John and Betty Moore's cat, Buddy, returned home after running away more than a year ago. 

Shortly after that happened, the couple moved from Oregon to Louisiana.

They kept an eye out for the cat, and even made trips back to Oregon to look for Buddy. They never found him, until they saw a Facebook post.

He was found at a homeless shelter. The organization started a fundraiser to get him back home. The Moores hope to have Buddy home before Christmas.

