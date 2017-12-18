UnityPoint Health releases most popular baby names of 2017

UnityPoint Health just released their most popular baby names of 2017.

The list shows the most common first names (with spelling variations) at Allen Hospital in Waterloo, Finley Hospital in Dubuque and St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Popular Baby Names at Allen Hospital

GIRLS

1. Emma

2. Ava

3. Chloe

4. Lauren

5. Harper

BOYS

1. Henry

2. Ethan

3. Liam

4. Austin

5. Carson

Popular Baby Names at Finley Hospital

GIRLS

1. Ava

2. Elliott

3. Charlotte

4. Violet

5. Hazel

BOYS

1. Lincoln

2. Henry

3. Jacob

4. James

5. Parker

Popular Baby Names at St. Luke’s Hospital



GIRLS

1. Paisley

2. Emma

3. Ellie

4. Olivia

5. Amelia

BOYS

1. Oliver

2. Lincoln

3. Mason

4. Wyatt

5. Owen

Popular Names Across UnityPoint Health

Emma took the top name for girls, and Oliver took the top spot for most popular boy name for all UnityPoint Health locations across Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin combined. The top five names for girls and boys across UnityPoint Health are:

GIRLS

1. Emma

2. Nora/Norah

3. Olivia

4. Adaline (including additional spellings)

5. Harper

BOYS

1. Oliver

2. Henry

3. Liam

4. Theo/Theodore

5. Mason