Sheriff's office says teen worker died in Iowa farm accident

WALL LAKE, Iowa (AP) - Western Iowa authorities say a 17-year-old boy has died in a farm accident.

The Sac County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Monday that first responders were dispatched around 12:45 p.m. Saturday to the farm northwest of Wall Lake. They found Ethan Nissen in the cab of a farm machine that had rolled over. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The office says Nissen was scooping manure when the accident occurred.