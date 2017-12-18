"Glue in door knobs and deadbolts," Waterloo ex-boyfriend could be suspect

"Glue in door knobs and deadbolts," Waterloo ex-boyfriend could - KWWL - Eastern Iowa Breaking News, Weather, Closings

WATERLOO (KWWL) -

According to a police report, a Waterloo home was vandalized within the past week. 

The report says a woman told police she was having ongoing problems with an ex-boyfriend. 

She found glue in her door locks and her porch light had been tampered with. 

According to the report, the back door knob and the walk-through- garage knob had glue in them. The report also says the back door deadbolt and walk-through-garage deadbolt were vandalized. 

No arrests appear to have been made at this time

